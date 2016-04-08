UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
April 8 Arsan Tekstil :
* To receive 1.7 million lira ($596,910.11) dividend payment from 21.15 percent owned unit Akedas Elektrik Dagitim
* To receive 10.2 million lira dividend payment from 21.15 percent owned unit Akedas Elektrik Perakende
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8480 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.