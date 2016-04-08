April 8 Twitter Inc :

* Appointed Hugh Johnston and Martha Lane Fox to serve as members of board, effective immediately

* Johnston has been vice chairman and CFO of PepsiCo Inc since July 2015 and March 2010

* Says Peter Currie, Peter Chernin not considered by nominating committee and board for re-election - SEC filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1MkntHT Further company coverage: