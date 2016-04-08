BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
April 8 Depomed Inc
* Issues statement in response to Starboard value lp 13d filing
* Depomed says Starboard has not communicated with company prior to filing 13d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FBR & Co declares special cash dividend in connection with merger with B. Riley Financial Inc