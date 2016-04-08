UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
April 8 Murapol SA IPO-MUP.WA:
* Buys Variant sa for 37.7 million zlotys ($10.0 million)
* Variant to focus on servicing investment processes in real estate initiatives
* Variant informed about the planned transaction on Feb. 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7726 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.