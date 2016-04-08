UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
April 8 Vilkyskiu Pienine AB :
* Proposes to purchase up to 10 percent of company's shares
* Proposes not to pay dividends on 2015
* Period during which company may acquire own shares until 28 April 2017
* Sets maximum price per share of own shares to be acquired between 0.29 euro and 2.10 euro ($2.39) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8779 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.