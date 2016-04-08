April 8 Goldman Sachs Group Inc :
* Says CEO Lloyd Blankfein's compensation for 2015 was $22.6
million, including stock awards of $13.9 million
* CFO Harvey M. Schwartz 2015 total compensation of $20.5
million including stock awards of $12.7 million - SEC Filing
* Says President and COO Gary D. Cohn FY 2015 total
compensation $20.6 million, including stock awards of $12.7
million
* CEO Lloyd Blankfein's total compensation in 2014 was $22.1
million, that included $12.5 million in stock awards
* CFO Harvey M. Schwartz 2014 total compensation of $20.2
million including stock awards of $11.4 million - SEC Filing
* Says President and COO Gary D. Cohn FY 2014 total
compensation was $18 million, that included stock awards of
$11.4 million
Source text (1.usa.gov/1VE65PP)
