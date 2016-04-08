April 8 Gfi Informatique SA :
* Completion of the first step of the acquisition by Mannai
Corporation of a majority stake in Gfi Informatique
* Mannai Corporation acquired from Apax France, Altamir
and Boussard & Gavaudan, through an
off-market transaction, 16,659,885 shares in Gfi Informatique at
a price per share of 8.50 euros ($9.70), representing c. 25 pct
of the share capital and voting rights of Gfi Informatique
* Mannai Corporation has announced that it will file with
the French Autorite des marches financiers (the "AMF") a
simplified cash tender offer for Gfi Informatique's shares at a
price of 8.50 euros per share
