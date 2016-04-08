April 8 Gfi Informatique SA :

* Completion of the first step of the acquisition by Mannai Corporation of a majority stake in Gfi Informatique

* Mannai Corporation acquired from Apax France, Altamir and Boussard & Gavaudan, through an off-market transaction, 16,659,885 shares in Gfi Informatique at a price per share of 8.50 euros ($9.70), representing c. 25 pct of the share capital and voting rights of Gfi Informatique

* Mannai Corporation has announced that it will file with the French Autorite des marches financiers (the "AMF") a simplified cash tender offer for Gfi Informatique's shares at a price of 8.50 euros per share