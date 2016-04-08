BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
April 8 MC Link SpA :
* FY production value 38.8 million euros ($44.24 million) versus 37.1 million euros a year ago
* FY net profit 0.2 million euros, in line with FY 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8770 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility