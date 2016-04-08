April 8 Only-apartments SA :

* Proposes share capital increase of up to 21,295 euros ($24,291), via issuance of up to 212,948 shares, share premium of 2.15 euro per share and issue price of 2.25 euro per share Source text: bit.ly/1SjWLLE

