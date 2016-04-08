BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
April 8 Only-apartments SA :
* Proposes share capital increase of up to 21,295 euros ($24,291), via issuance of up to 212,948 shares, share premium of 2.15 euro per share and issue price of 2.25 euro per share Source text: bit.ly/1SjWLLE
($1 = 0.8767 euros)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility