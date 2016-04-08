BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
April 8 (Reuters) -
* Neuberger Berman Group LLC reports 0.032 percent passive stake in Southcross Energy Partners, L.P as of March 31, 2016 - SEC filing
* Neuberger Berman Group Llc previously reported 9.13 pct passive stake in Southcross Energy Partners, L.P as of December 31, 2015 Source - 1.usa.gov/1MZrWj8 (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.