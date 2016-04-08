BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
April 8 Albany International Corp :
* On April 8, 2016, Albany International entered into a $550 million, unsecured five-year revolving credit facility agreement
* New agreement amends and restates a $400 million five-year facility agreement dated June 18, 2015 - SEC filing Source text 1.usa.gov/20jsRxd Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.