BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
April 8 Vascular Solutions Inc
* Vascular Solutions Issues recall of guardian II hemostasis valves
* Specific lots of products have been recalled because they pose an increased risk of air leakage that may lead to an air embolism
* Recall only affects guardian II hemostasis valves and does not include guardian II nc hemostasis valves
* No injuries have been reported in association with this issue to date
* Recalled products are specific lots of model numbers 8210 and 8211
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.