BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
April 8 L Brands Inc
* CEO Leslie H. Wexner 2015 total compensation of $27.2 million versus $24.1 million in 2014 - SEC filing
* CEO/President of Victoria'S Secret Sharen J. Turney 2015 total compensation of $13.3 million versus $10.9 million in 2014 - SEC filing
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.