BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
April 8 Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated
* On april 6, 2016, co, coca-cola company entered into 2016 incidence pricing letter agreement - sec filing
* Agreement regarding pricing of concentrate that co purchases from ccna to make sparkling beverages of coca-cola co
* From january 1, 2016 through december 31, 2016, pricing of concentrates for brands will be governed by agreement
* Agreement will not apply to concentrate that company purchases to manufacture finished goods for resale to ccna
* Agreement will not apply to authorized coca-cola bottlers that are not owned and controlled by company
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.