BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
April 8 Ignyta Inc
* Effective as of April 8, 2016, co, cancer research technology limited mutually agreed to terminate license agreement dated as of Jan 20, 2014
* Termination of CRT agreement was due to co's prior determination to cease all development activities relating to its RXDX-108 program
* Company does not expect to incur any material expenses in connection with termination of CRT agreement
* Parties have agreed to cooperate in an orderly transition of RXDX-108 program and related information and assets to CRT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.