April 8 Terraform Power Inc :

* Complaint filed by D.E. SHAW COMPOSITE HOLDINGS and Madison Dearborn Capital Partners Iv Lp in New York court against Terraform Power

* Complaint was filed in connection with purchase and sale agreement, dated as of November 17, 2014, for first wind acquisition

* "Terraform Power Llc and Terraform Power Inc believe that the lawsuit is without merit and plan to vigorously defend it"

* Complaint alleges that Sunedison owes plaintiffs about $231 million in earnout payments under agreement

* Complaint seeks declaratory judgment that co would be liable for accelerated earnout payment following any Sunedison bankruptcy Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1NePR8W) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)