April 8 Moody's

* Moody's downgrades royal dutch shell to aa2; negative outlook

* Ratings downgrades and negative outlook reflect shell's elevated leverage following the bg acquisition

* Under a low oil price scenario, we expect shell to generate negative free cash flow at least through 2017

* Downgrade of shell's ratings is driven by expectations of negative free cash flow and weaker cash flow-based metrics at least through 2017