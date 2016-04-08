BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
April 8 Sirius Xm Holdings Inc
* CEO James E. Meyer's 2015 total compensation was $29.2 million versus $7.6 million in 2014 - SEC filing
* CFO David J. Frear 's 2015 total compensation was $14.1 million - SEC filing
* CFO David J. Frear 's 2015 total compensation included $11.1 million option awards - SEC filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1qApMg9 (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.