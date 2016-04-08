April 8 Micron Technology Inc

* Initiated a syndication process with respect to a new term loan B credit facility - SEC filing

* New term loan B credit facility expected to be in aggregate principal amount of $500 million, have a maturity of six years

* May consider issuance of up to $1 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes in relation to term loan B facility Source - 1.usa.gov/1VEmELt (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)