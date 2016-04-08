BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
April 8 HB Fuller Co
* CFO Corkrean will receive an annual base salary of $470,000 for fiscal year ending Dec 3, 2016 - SEC filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1qc9glQ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.