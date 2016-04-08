BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
April 8 Brian Taylor:
* Reports a 11 pct passive stake in Jakks Pacific Inc as of March 31, 2016 - SEC Filing
* Reported a previous passive stake of 6.9% pct in Jakks Pacific Inc as of December 31, 2015
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.