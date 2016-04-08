UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
April 8 Tui Ag
* Entered into arrangements to provide new shareholder funding in TUI Russia & CIS, its joint venture with severgroup
* Co and Severgroup will provide new shareholder loans in line with their equity participation ratios, which are 25% and 75% respectively
* TUI group will provide new investment of $1.5m (eur 1.3m) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.