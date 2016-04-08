April 8 Tui Ag

* Entered into arrangements to provide new shareholder funding in TUI Russia & CIS, its joint venture with severgroup

* Co and Severgroup will provide new shareholder loans in line with their equity participation ratios, which are 25% and 75% respectively

* TUI group will provide new investment of $1.5m (eur 1.3m)