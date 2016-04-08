April 8 DBRS on Spain :
* DBRS lowers trend on spain to stable, confirms A (low)
rating
* Change in trend reflects inability of main political
parties to form a coalition government following general
elections
* Has also confirmed the short-term foreign and local
currency issuer ratings at R-1 (low) and confirmed the stable
trend
* Net external liabilities remain high and leave Spain
susceptible to shifts in investor sentiment
* Change in trend also reflects risk that new government,
when established, will roll back labor market reforms, fiscal
consolidation measures
* Spain's biggest near term challenge is fragmented
political system,resulting policy uncertainty,especially how new
government will reduce fiscal deficit
Source text - bit.ly/1Xlvzk1
