BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
April 8 Comcast Corp :
* CEO Brian L. Roberts' FY 2015 total compensation was $36.2 million versus $33 million in FY 2014 - SEC Filing
* Says Chief Financial Officer Michael Cavanagh's 2015 total compensation was $40.6 million
* Senior Executive Vice President David L. Cohen 2015 total compensation of $17.9 million versus $13.5 million in 2014 - SEC Filing
* President and CEO of NBCUniversal Stephen B. Burke's 2015 total compensation was $33.7 million versus $33.9 in 2014 -SEC Filing
* Former vice chairman and chief financial officer Michael J. Angelakis 2015 total compensation of $20.2 million versus $18.9 million in 2014
* President and CEO of Comcast Cable Communications Neil Smit 2015 total compensation of $28 million versus $23.1 million in 2014 Source text (1.usa.gov/1RJ7sLL) Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.