BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
April 8 (Reuters) -
* Nippon Paint Holdings Is Increasing Its Production Of Automotive Coatings In Emerging Countries - Nikkei
* In Mexico, Nippon Paint Aims To Have New Automotive Coatings, Water-Based Paints Plant In Service In Central State Of Guanajuato In 2017 - Nikkei
* Nippon Paint's Existing Plant In Mexico Will Be Expanded To Give Co Capacity To Turn Out Enough Coatings For 1 Million Vehicles - Nikkei
* Nippon Paint's Investment In These Projects Will Total 2 Billion Yen ($18.4 Million) - Nikkei Source (s.nikkei.com/1qAG74D) Further company coverage:
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.