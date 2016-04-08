BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
April 8 United Airlines Sees Q1 Consolidated Prasm 12.02
* United Airlines sees Q1 consolidated capacity up 1.8 percent
* Sees Q1 pre-tax margin 8.0% - 8.5%
* Sees Q1 gross capital expenditures $810 million - $830 million
* 11.96 cents/asm
* Q1 cargo and other revenue is lower than initial expectations, largely driven by cargo yield softness and the effects of a strong dollar
* United airlines sees Q1 load factor 79.9 percent
* Expects a total first-quarter 2016 hedge loss of approximately $0.16 per gallon
* United airlines sees Q1 traffic 46.58 billion rpms
* United airlines sees Q1 capacity 58.27 billion asms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
