BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
April 8 Capital World Investors
* Capital World Investors reports a 5.9 percent passive stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc as of March 31, 2016 - SEC filing
* Capital World Investors reported a previous passive stake of 11.3 pct in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.