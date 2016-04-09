UPDATE 2-Alibaba announces $6 bln buyback but misses EPS forecast
* Adjusted earnings per share 4.35 yuan, below 4.48 forecast (Adds details from investor call)
April 8 Rugby Mining Ltd :
* Granted 150,000 stock options to consultants with an exercise price of $0.06
* Granted aggregate of 300,000 stock options to directors and officers with an exercise price of $0.06
* Grant of stock options to directors and officers replaces options that recently expired in February Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Adjusted earnings per share 4.35 yuan, below 4.48 forecast (Adds details from investor call)
NEW YORK, May 18 Roger Ailes, former chief executive of Fox News Channel, has died at age 77, Fox New said on Thursday.