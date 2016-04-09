April 8 Rugby Mining Ltd :

* Granted 150,000 stock options to consultants with an exercise price of $0.06

* Granted aggregate of 300,000 stock options to directors and officers with an exercise price of $0.06

* Grant of stock options to directors and officers replaces options that recently expired in February