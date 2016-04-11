BRIEF-Olam International posts qtrly profit attributable of S$ 143.8 mln
* Qtrly profit for the period attributable S$ 143.8 million versus S$113.6 million
April 11 Norway Royal Salmon Asa
* Says struggling to get approval for release of planned numbers triploid salmon to sea in 2016
* NRS was awarded nine green licenses in December 2014. One of the conditions of these licenses is the production of sterile salmon. NRS has chosen to use triploid salmon as sterile salmon
* Production of triploid salmon must have an exemption from the Aquaculture Operation Regulations. The Norwegian Food Safety Authority (FSA) grants such exemptions
* NRS are in a process with the FSA for the approval of future smolt release. A consequence of not getting the permission to release all smolts, approved for production in freshwater plants, will result in lower growth than planned in 2016
* When the FSA has made a final decision on the release of smolts for 2016, NRS will return with more information about possible consequences Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 14 Many companies outside the United States may not have cover for a recent computer-system attack, leaving them potentially with millions of dollars of losses because there has been relatively little take-up of cyber insurance, insurers say.