April 11 Sparebanken Sor :

* CEO Geir Bergskaug bought further 3,000 subscription rights in issue to average price of 8.9987 Norwegian crowns ($1.09)

* Overall, Bergskaug acquired 13,000 subscription rights and subscribed for 15,000 equity certificates in connection with the issue

* Vidar Blakseth, marketing manager, signed for 1,842 equity certificates in issue at subscription price of 55 crowns

* Based on exercised subscription rights, Blakseth will own 2,643 equity certificates in the bank after rights issue

