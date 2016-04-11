BRIEF-Olam International posts qtrly profit attributable of S$ 143.8 mln
* Qtrly profit for the period attributable S$ 143.8 million versus S$113.6 million
April 11 Scandic Hotels Group AB :
* Scandic to open new conference hotel in copenhagen in 2018
* Signed a lease agreement with ATP (Arbejdsmakedets Tillægspension) to take over operation of existing Radisson Blu Falconer from October 1, 2018
* In connection with the takeover, the hotel will change name to Scandic Falconer
* From beginning of 2017, hotel will be closed to undergo complete renovation
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly profit for the period attributable S$ 143.8 million versus S$113.6 million
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 14 Many companies outside the United States may not have cover for a recent computer-system attack, leaving them potentially with millions of dollars of losses because there has been relatively little take-up of cyber insurance, insurers say.