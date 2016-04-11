BRIEF-Ground International Development unit enters into subscription agreements
* Unit entered into subscription agreements with FR Guarantee
April 11 Nokia
Nokia and China Mobile have conducted a trial of Centralized RAN technology within a TD-LTE network in a sports stadium to demonstrate how the combination can meet the high-speed, high-bandwidth demands generated by big sporting and entertainment events
Q1 consolidated revenue of 266.32 million pesos , up 359 percent