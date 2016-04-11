April 11 Sportech Plc

* Appeal case relating to a 97 mln stg vat repayment claim on "spot ball" game was heard by court of appeal on 8 April 2016

* Has been advised to expect a decision from court of appeal within three months

* Claim, which was first submitted in 2009, was heard by first-tier Tribunal's Tax Chamber in Oct 2012. In March 2013, it was announced that FTT had found in Sportech's favour