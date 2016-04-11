BRIEF-Olam International posts qtrly profit attributable of S$ 143.8 mln
* Qtrly profit for the period attributable S$ 143.8 million versus S$113.6 million
April 11 Sportech Plc
* Appeal case relating to a 97 mln stg vat repayment claim on "spot ball" game was heard by court of appeal on 8 April 2016
* Has been advised to expect a decision from court of appeal within three months
* Claim, which was first submitted in 2009, was heard by first-tier Tribunal's Tax Chamber in Oct 2012. In March 2013, it was announced that FTT had found in Sportech's favour Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly profit for the period attributable S$ 143.8 million versus S$113.6 million
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 14 Many companies outside the United States may not have cover for a recent computer-system attack, leaving them potentially with millions of dollars of losses because there has been relatively little take-up of cyber insurance, insurers say.