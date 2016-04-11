BRIEF-Olam International posts qtrly profit attributable of S$ 143.8 mln
* Qtrly profit for the period attributable S$ 143.8 million versus S$113.6 million
April 11 Rheinmetall AG
* Says to supply complete training equipment for new Embraer KC-390 transport plane
* Order worth over 100 million euros
* Embraer contracts with Rheinmetall to develop and supply a full suite of training equipment for the Embraer KC-390 transport plane Source text: here Further company coverage:
* Qtrly profit for the period attributable S$ 143.8 million versus S$113.6 million
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 14 Many companies outside the United States may not have cover for a recent computer-system attack, leaving them potentially with millions of dollars of losses because there has been relatively little take-up of cyber insurance, insurers say.