BRIEF-Citadel confirms it is on track to meet current market expectations for FY 2017
* Confirms it is on track to meet current market expectations for the 2017 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 Reysas Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi As
* Buys industrial-zoned real estate in Kocaeli for 5.6 million lira plus VAT
* Says the property has 7,172.82 square meters and 80 percent industrial-zoned
* Company acquires the property by offering a bid to Saving Deposit Insurance Fund of Turkey's (TMSF) tender Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Confirms it is on track to meet current market expectations for the 2017 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 14 Many companies outside the United States may not have cover for a recent computer-system attack, leaving them potentially with millions of dollars of losses because there has been relatively little take-up of cyber insurance, insurers say.