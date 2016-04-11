BRIEF-Citadel confirms it is on track to meet current market expectations for FY 2017
* Confirms it is on track to meet current market expectations for the 2017 financial year
April 11 La Fonciere Verte SA :
* FY net profit group share EUR 1.1 million ($1.25 million)versus EUR 1.2 million year ago
* Fy operating income EUR 6.1 million, up 15.33%
* FY rental revenue EUR 11.3 million versus EUR 11.2 million year ago
* Proposes FY dividend of EUR 2.30 per share
($1 = 0.8767 euros)
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 14 Many companies outside the United States may not have cover for a recent computer-system attack, leaving them potentially with millions of dollars of losses because there has been relatively little take-up of cyber insurance, insurers say.