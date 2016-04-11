April 11 Archos SA

* Q1 revenue EUR 40.2 million ($45.86 million) versus EUR 35.0 million year ago

* Aims to continue growth reported in 2015 to reach 200 million euros of revenue in 2016 Source text : bit.ly/25U2odG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)