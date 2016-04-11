BRIEF-Ground International Development unit enters into subscription agreements
* Unit entered into subscription agreements with FR Guarantee
April 11 Basware Oyj :
* Expands cooperation with health care company in Denmark and provides accounts payable, e-invoicing and financing services
* Has signed agreement on delivery of accounts payable automation, e-invoicing and financing services
* Value of agreement is 950,000 euros ($1.08 million) over four years
Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.8763 euros)
* Q1 consolidated revenue of 266.32 million pesos , up 359 percent