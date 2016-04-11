April 11 Aktia Bank Abp :

* Aktia and R-kioski expand their cooperation

* Cooperation between Aktia and R-kioski initiated in December is to be expanded when R-kioski transfers its payment processing operations to Aktia in summer 2016

* Their cooperation began just before Christmas when R-kioski branches included Aktia's MasterCard Prepaid cards in their product range

