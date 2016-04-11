April 11 Promsvyazbank :

* Says opens two credit lines for Kamaz for total amount of 4.9 billion roubles ($73.15 million)

* Credit will be used for development and production of new engines and the organization's own production of heavy series bridges

* Credit lines are signed for up to 7 years Source text: bit.ly/1Sbg3ZM

Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.9886 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)