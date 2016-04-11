April 11 Veresen Inc
* Veresen says submission of request for rehearing to FERC
and execution of natural gas transportation agreements
* Veresen says co and pacific connector have entered into
several agreements that demonstrate significant commercial
support for projects
* Veresen says Jordan Cove LNG Project expected to have
initial design liquefaction capacity of about 6.0 million tonnes
per annum
* Veresen says FERC has 30 days to grant or deny request for
rehearing
