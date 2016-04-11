April 11 Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Kalobios
* Company will not engage in aggressive pricing or
"price-gouging"
* Plan to price our products at overall cost, plus a
reasonable and transparent profit margin, if and when we
commercialize them
* In case of benznidazole, for instance, price will be cost
plus a modest profit margin
* Are not conducting original research on benznidazole and
therefore do not plan to incorporate an "research and
development premium" into price.
* Will not take arbitrary price increases on our products
and will limit any increase to no more than rate of inflation or
consumer price index and to no more than once a year,
* In developing countries, plan to make benznidazole
available at, or near cost
* Will seek input from key stakeholders on what would
constitute a reasonable return
* New pricing model applies to all product candidates; focus
on affordability, transparency and reasonable return
* Kalobios says will publicly share key elements that make
up pricing of co's products
