BRIEF-SIV Asset Management seeks trading halt
* seeks trading pending an announcement regarding receipt of correspondence claiming an alleged unpaid liability of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 Solvesta AG :
* Convertible bond of 2.88 million euros ($3.29 million) fully placed
* Conversion price was set for the case of exercise of the conversion rights by bondholders at 38.40 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8765 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* seeks trading pending an announcement regarding receipt of correspondence claiming an alleged unpaid liability of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Illawarra Series 2017-1 RMBS Trust https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/897908 SYDNEY, May 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Illawarra Series 2017-1 RMBS Trust's mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by Australian residential mortgages originated by IMB Ltd. The ratings are as follows: AUD276.00 million Class A notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable