April 11 Fedex Corp
* On April 11, 2016, FedEx corporation issued EUR 500
million aggregate principal amount of its floating rate notes
due 2019
* Issued EUR 500 million aggregate principal amount of its
0.500 pct notes due 2020 - sec filing
* Issued EUR 750 million aggregate principal amount of its
1.000 pct notes due 2023
* Issued EUR 1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of
1.625 pct notes due 2027
Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/22ooUqs
)
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)