* Bill barrett corporation announces result of borrowing
base redetermination
* Annual borrowing base redetermination of its revolving
credit facility maturing in April 2020
* Bank group has set a borrowing base of $335 million , an
11 pct reduction from previous borrowing base of $375 million
* Bill barrett corp says there were no changes to terms or
conditions of facility
* Facility has $335 million of commitments and there are
currently no borrowings outstanding
