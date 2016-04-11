BRIEF-Ground International Development unit enters into subscription agreements
* Unit entered into subscription agreements with FR Guarantee
April 11 EC2 SA :
* Revises its FY 2016 forecast: sees now revenue of 15.5 million zlotys ($4.1 million) versus 12.5 million zlotys previously forecasted
* After FY 2016 forecast revision, sees FY 2016 net profit of 3.3 million zlotys versus previously forecasted 2.3 million zlotys
* FY 2017 financial forecast remains unchanged
* Sees FY 2017 revenue at 16.7 million zlotys
* Previous revised financial forecast published on March 31
* Q1 consolidated revenue of 266.32 million pesos , up 359 percent