April 11 Endeavour Mining Corp
* Endeavour mining starts construction of its Hounde
Project, its next low-cost gold mine
* Hounde Project expected to increase group's production to
about 900,000 ounces per year
* Houndé Project is expected to deliver average production
of 190,000 ounces per year over a 10-year mine life
* Initial capital cost is estimated at $328 million,
inclusive of $47 million for owner-mining fleet
* Implemented a short-term gold revenue protection program
to secure and de-risk necessary cash flows for Hounde Project
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)