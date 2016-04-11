April 11 Endeavour Mining Corp

* Endeavour mining starts construction of its Hounde Project, its next low-cost gold mine

* Hounde Project expected to increase group's production to about 900,000 ounces per year

* Houndé Project is expected to deliver average production of 190,000 ounces per year over a 10-year mine life

* Initial capital cost is estimated at $328 million, inclusive of $47 million for owner-mining fleet

* Implemented a short-term gold revenue protection program to secure and de-risk necessary cash flows for Hounde Project