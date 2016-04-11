April 11 American Airlines Group Inc
* Mainline CASM excluding fuel and special items is expected
to be up approximately 3 percent to 5 percent in 2016
* 2016 total system capacity is expected to be up
approximately 2.5 percent versus. 2015 - sec filing
* Full year domestic capacity is expected to be up
approximately 2.5 percent year-over-year
* International capacity is expected to be up approximately
2.5 percent in 2016 versus. 2015
* In 2016, company expects to take delivery of 55 mainline
aircraft
* In 2016, company expects to add 49 regional aircraft
* As of march 31, 2016, company had approximately $853
million of share repurchase authorizations remaining through end
of 2016
* American Airlines Group Inc sees FY capital expenditures
of $1.2 billion
