BRIEF-SIV Asset Management seeks trading halt
* seeks trading pending an announcement regarding receipt of correspondence claiming an alleged unpaid liability of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 AdvancePierre Foods Inc
* Files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing
* Barclays, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley are underwriters to ipo
* AdvancePierre Foods Holdings says after completion of offering, Oaktree Capital Management to continue to own majority of voting power
* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee Source text for Eikon: [1.usa.gov/1SZ9sP0 ] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Illawarra Series 2017-1 RMBS Trust https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/897908 SYDNEY, May 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Illawarra Series 2017-1 RMBS Trust's mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by Australian residential mortgages originated by IMB Ltd. The ratings are as follows: AUD276.00 million Class A notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable