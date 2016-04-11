April 11 AdvancePierre Foods Inc

* Files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing

* Barclays, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley are underwriters to ipo

* AdvancePierre Foods Holdings says after completion of offering, Oaktree Capital Management to continue to own majority of voting power

* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee Source text for Eikon: [1.usa.gov/1SZ9sP0 ] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)