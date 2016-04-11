BRIEF-Olam International posts qtrly profit attributable of S$ 143.8 mln
* Qtrly profit for the period attributable S$ 143.8 million versus S$113.6 million
April 11 Pick N Pay Stores Ltd :
* Expects fy headline earnings per share to be up between 20 pct and 30 pct on prior year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Qtrly profit for the period attributable S$ 143.8 million versus S$113.6 million
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 14 Many companies outside the United States may not have cover for a recent computer-system attack, leaving them potentially with millions of dollars of losses because there has been relatively little take-up of cyber insurance, insurers say.